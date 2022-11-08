A Philadelphia man has become the city’s latest hero after completing a novel challenge - eating 40 rotisserie chickens in 40 consecutive days.

Local waiter Alexander Tominsky, 31, became a viral star after he began documenting his quest on September 28.

Since then, thousands have followed his madness online and hundreds attended his grand finale on an abandoned pier on the Delaware River on 6 November.

Alexander wolfed down his final chicken in 40 minutes and was filmed taking in the acclaim of the crowd, thanking everyone for their support.

