Man removes section of wall brick by brick to rescue trapped pigeon

A man in Leicester had to free a pigeon that had been trapped in his chimney for three days by removing a section of his wall “brick by brick.”

Mohammad Arshad, 74, called his family after he heard a “scratching” coming from behind his fireplace.

Arshad’s son, Suleymaan, who filmed the video while visiting his dad, said: “We thought it was a mouse at first and it was my father who suggested it might be a pigeon.”

The animal was released and unharmed into the sky.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.