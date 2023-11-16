Independent TV
Showing now | Lifestyle
00:36
Rats fight over slice of pizza on New York City subway tracks
A couple of rodents gave a whole new meaning to the Pizza Rat meme as they fought over a cheese slice on the tracks at East Broadway in Manhattan.
Footage shows the tiny animals appearing to be in a tug-of-war as commuters waited nearby.
Onlooker Valentina DiGiacomo said it was the first time she had seen a "pizza rat" despite their notoriety.
She added: "I was in disbelief. I saw a rat eating a large pizza slice twice its size and wanted to take a video of it.
"I know pizza rats are popular but have you ever seen a rat snatch something so huge from another."
Up next
05:26
What is inflation? | Decomplicated
03:20
Jelani Blackman performs ‘Feel The Same’ for Music Box session
06:50
Has Rishi Sunak’s reshuffle changed the fate of his government?
03:40
Jelani Blackman performs ‘Clear’ for Music Box session
04:53
Trapped in the care system
04:07
Anti-migrant protests rock New York
07:42
Meet the Italian farmers facing the extremes of climate change
06:11
Why is Waffle House America’s late night fight club? | On The Ground
06:50
Has Rishi Sunak’s reshuffle changed the fate of his government?
06:07
Can Britain’s homeless crisis be solved?
04:48
What did we learn from the Labour and Conservative party conferences?
05:57
What does the four-tier EU membership possibly mean for the UK?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
12:18
My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights
03:21
Everything you need to know about the bedbug invasion | Decomplicated
03:28
What is Raac and why is it causing an issue in schools?
04:57
How does El Niño affect our weather? | Decomplicated
03:47
What are storm overflows? | Decomplicated
08:06
Does superhero fatigue spell disaster for Marvel?
08:47
What are the best Halloween movies of all time?
15:30
Boiling Point’s Ray Panthaki: ‘I was stereotyped as a brown actor’
16:21
Big Brother’s back to take the reality TV crown
03:20
Jelani Blackman performs ‘Feel The Same’ for Music Box session
03:40
Jelani Blackman performs ‘Clear’ for Music Box session
03:05
English Teacher perform ‘You Blister My Paint’ for Music Box
11:31
Damian Lewis discusses his move into music
01:37
Tom Grennan: ‘I was an egotistical 21-year-old’
33:36
Tom Grennan: ‘I need to live like an athlete so I can perform’
01:10
Emma Forrest on the unseen romantic damage caused by Trump
44:28
Emma Forrest: ‘Trump’s election made me want to be celibate’
07:22
History and hiking to Antalya’s must-visit locations
05:33
Crusading knights and unparalleled sights on the coast of Türkiye
09:06
Lose yourself in Istanbul’s cultural oasis
09:54
Island life of adventure and discovery in Barbados | Travel Smart
00:44
Thick black smoke billows from Atlantic City Boardwalk casino fire
01:46
BBC presenter clashes with transgender boss of endometriosis charity
00:55
Protesters shut down Boston bridge in call for Israel-Hamas ceasefire
07:10
The Crown’s Elizabeth Debicki on pressure of playing Princess Diana
01:53
Verstappen criticises Las Vegas GP after F1’s ‘Hunger Games’ reveal
00:31
F1 cars appear in sky as drone show lights up Las Vegas ahead of GP
00:37
David Beckham meets India cricket star Virat Kohli at World Cup
00:25
Travis Kelce apologises to Taylor Swift’s father after concert blunder
00:23
Satellite imagery shows bushfires tearing through Australia
01:12
Climate activists storm energy conference in protest over Rosebank
01:28
Just Stop Oil protestor dragged away as group ‘obstruct ambulance’
01:03
Watch moment JSO protesters smash National Gallery painting
07:10
The Crown’s Elizabeth Debicki on pressure of playing Princess Diana
01:00
Strictly: Ellie giggles as Vito dances with toy in rehearsals
01:00
Molly-Mae Hague cries over £2,000 designer coat she gave to charity
00:21
Watch: Ant and Dec surprised as they enter I’m A Celebrity jungle
04:23
Ebony Rainford-Brent MBE on the imposter syndrome epidemic
04:26
Finance coach Ellie Austin-Williams on the psychology of money
04:34
STEM campaigner Dr Anne-Marie Imafidon MBE on workplace bias
01:01
Ebony Rainford-Brent MBE on how to tackle imposter syndrome
00:30
Join the marathon journeys of the 2023 Rise Up Runners
00:53
‘It’s so important to reflect on how you’re feeling’
00:57
‘Running helps me manage stress, have headspace and time out’
00:50
‘Marathon training is hard, but life is hard’
01:16
Saudi government doesn’t ‘pay lip service’ on climate action
00:36
SGI ‘seems like a nest of harmony’, journalist says
00:48
SGI ambitions are ‘extremely high’, says Saudi climate envoy
01:08
Saudi Green Initiative aims to ‘not just preserve, but create’
01:51
Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla
02:07
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:09