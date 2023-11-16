Rats fight over slice of pizza on New York City subway tracks

A couple of rodents gave a whole new meaning to the Pizza Rat meme as they fought over a cheese slice on the tracks at East Broadway in Manhattan.

Footage shows the tiny animals appearing to be in a tug-of-war as commuters waited nearby.

Onlooker Valentina DiGiacomo said it was the first time she had seen a "pizza rat" despite their notoriety.

She added: "I was in disbelief. I saw a rat eating a large pizza slice twice its size and wanted to take a video of it.

"I know pizza rats are popular but have you ever seen a rat snatch something so huge from another."