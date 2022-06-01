Independent TV
Showing now | Lifestyle
04:25
Prince Charles swings into platinum jubilee with surprise appearance at tea dance
Prince Charles delighted guests as he made a surprise appearance at a tea dance held at his private residence in Gloucestershire on Tuesday.
Swinging into the Queen’s platinum jubilee celebrations, the Prince of Wales joined dancer Bridget Tibbs for a tango to a rendition of “Just Softly As A Morning Sunrise”, performed by The Honeymoon Swing.
Charles, along with TV star Jools Holland and soul singer Ruby Turner, surprised more than 250 older guests at a party thrown by the Prince’s Foundation.
