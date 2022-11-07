Wife surprises husband with positive pregnancy test on his birthday

A woman recorded the emotional moment she surprised her husband with a positive pregnancy test on his birthday.

“Happy birthday, dear daddy, happy birthday to you,” Shan, 30, can be heard singing to Stuart, who stood in absolute shock.

Shan and Stuart had been through 23 months of fertility treatment to have a second child, and suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage.

They had decided to try one last intrauterine insemination (IUI) attempt before moving to in vitro fertilisation (IVF), and Shan took a test on the morning of Stuart’s birthday.

