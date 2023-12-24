‘Smallest-ever’ premature baby born in Ireland arrives home for first Christmas

A premature baby thought to be the ‘smallest ever’ born on the island of Ireland is about to celebrate her first Christmas, in what her parents have described as a “miracle”.

Raina Gilmore weighed just 378g, less than one pound when she was born in June this year at 26 weeks.

Rachel and Marcus Gilmore, who live in Ballyclare, Co Antrim, were warned she had just a 10 per cent chance of surviving - but she finally made it home in October.

“Whenever that day actually came, I don’t even know how to explain it, it was like all our Christmases rolled into one,” the proud mum said.