Primark and Greggs have announced a second fashion collection, following the success of their first collaboration in February.

The retail giant and beloved bakery chain are teaming up once again to drop another selection of Greggs-branded clothing.

For those hoping to get their hands on some sausage roll-inspired threads, the new collection will drop in all Primark stores across the UK from Friday 5 August.

The 21-piece collection - which was announced by both on social media this morning - will include shirts, jackets, bodysuits, bumbags and bucket hats.

