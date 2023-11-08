The Duke of Sussex poked fun at himself as he made his comedy debut for the Stand Up for Heroes charity event in New York on Monday (6 November).

Prince Harry released a video message for the 17th annual benefit for veterans, joking: “As someone who never gets scrutinised, I haven’t even had to prepare much.

“I have been working on this particular act for quite some time and everyone I know tells me it’s perfect... these are people like my finance manager, my lawyer, and of course, my reiki healer.”

Harry went on to hail the “special” military community as he praised the veterans’ event.