Prince Harry claims royals didn’t invite him to board same plane before Queen’s death

Prince Harry has claimed he was “not invited” by other royal family members to board the same plane to Balmoral to say goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II before she died.

The Duke of Sussex was back in the UK with his wife last September when the monarch fell ill but had to make his own way to Scotland.

“All of the family members that live within the Windsor and Ascot area were jumping on a plane together,” Harry revealed in an interview with 60 Minutes.

“I was not invited.”

