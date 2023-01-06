Prince Harry claims King Charles resented Meghan for 'overshadowing' him

Prince Harry has claimed that King Charles III resented Meghan for “overshadowing” more senior members of the royal family.

In his much-anticipated upcoming memoir, Spare, the prince says the now-King pulled financial support from the couple for personal reasons.

“Pa might have dreaded the rising cost of maintaining us, but what he really couldn’t stomach was someone new dominating the monarchy, grabbing the limelight, someone shiny and new coming in and overshadowing him,” he wrote.

