Prince Harry urged children to “kick away” the stigma around mental health as he was joined by his wife Meghan on a visit to a school in Nigeria.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex began their three-day trip on Friday 10 May, having arrived in the west African country at the invitation of the chief of defence staff.

Earlier this week, Harry made a brief return to the UK where he celebrated the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games – but did not see King Charles.

Harry and Meghan are in Nigeria for a whistle-stop tour to promote the games in Africa – and are expected to meet injured service people and attend sporting events and an evening gala after their school visit.