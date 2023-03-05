Rebel Wilson claims Meghan is ‘not as cool’ as Prince Harry

Rebel Wilson has said the Duchess of Sussex is “not as cool” as her husband.

During an interview with Andy Cohen, the Hollywood star suggested that Meghan was not as “naturally warm” as her other half when she introduced them to her mother but admitted it could have been because she was being asked some “slightly rude questions”.

“We went up to Santa Barbara, met Harry, he could not have been nicer,” Wilson said.

“But then, Meghan was not as cool. Meghan wasn’t as naturally warm but then, maybe, my mum, being Australian, asked her all of these slightly rude questions.”

