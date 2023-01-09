Prince Harry: Las Vegas dominatrix recalls 'naked encounter' with Duke of Sussex

A dominatrix has claimed that she had a “naked encounter” with the Duke of Sussex while he was in Las Vegas in 2012, in an alleged rendezvous that she says was left out of his memoir Spare.

The autobiography states that he partied naked with girls, friends, and security at a hotel in the Nevada city.

Speaking to the Daily Star, Carrie Royale branded Harry a “coward” for “not telling the truth” in the memoir.

“I was with him in his room for a good 20 minutes, with lots of kissing and fumbling,” Ms Royale said.

