Prince Harry reveals nickname for his great-grandmother the Queen mother

Prince Harry has revealed the nickname he had for his great grandmother the Queen mother.

Speaking to ITV’s Tom Bradbury during Harry: The Interview, Harry said: “I had a proper laugh with my Gan-gan then.

“You know, she was so close to my father as well and that relationship and something that at the time, I recognised but never really thought about in detail.

“But then two years of sitting there and writing this book, all of these memories come flooding back.”

