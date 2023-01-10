Prince Harry’s book, Spare, has already been marked down to half price on the day of its release.

Footage from WH Smith in Victoria station shows a member of staff adding the red sticker to a number of copies stacked on the counter.

The memoir has a recommended retail price of £28 according to the WH Smith website, but can also be purchased online for £14.

Major demand was expected for the Duke of Sussex’s book, however, queues appeared sparse outside bookshops in central London on Tuesday.

