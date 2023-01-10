A lone fan was seen queuing outside Waterstones in central London on Tuesday as Prince Harry’s book hit UK shelves.

Spare has dominated the news cycle in recent days, with the Duke of Sussex making a number of TV appearances on both UK and US broadcasters to promote his memoir.

A number of bookshops in London opened at midnight to meet demand for after it officially went on sale, but footage from outside Waterstones in Piccadilly shows a lone fan queuing on Tuesday morning.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.