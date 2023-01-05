Prince Harry says ‘a lot can happen’ before King Charles coronation

Prince Harry failed to confirm if he will attend King Charles III’s coronation in a new trailer for his upcoming ITV interview.

“There’s a lot that can happen between now and then. But, the door is always open. The ball is in their court,” the Duke of Sussex said.

“I really hope that they’re willing to sit down and talk about it,” he added, confirming he “still believes” in the monarchy but is unsure if he will be part of its future.

UK viewers can watch Harry: The Interview on ITV1 and ITVX at 9pm on 8 January.

