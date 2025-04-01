Prince Harry promotes Travalyst initiative from $29m Montecito mansion

The Duke of Sussex promoted his sustainable tourism initiative Travalyst from his Montecito mansion in a new video released on Tuesday, 1 April.

It came as the company's "Five Year Milestone Report" was released, with the royal stating that not enough progress was being made on sustainable travel.

Travalyst was set up in 2019 to he people make more informed travel choices.

Prince Harry and his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, bought the property in 2020 for an estimated $14.65m. According to a Zillow estimate from January 2025, their property has now doubled in value to approximately $29m.