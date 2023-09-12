The Princess of Wales visited a Surrey prison to learn how inmates are being supported by a charity to recover from their addictions.

The Princess showed up to the Category C prison HMP High Down in Surrey with band-aids on her fingers and explained she was injured “jumping around on the trampoline”.

She was reportedly searched for drugs and contraband, like any other visitor, before meeting with representatives from The Forward Trust she supports as patron.

The theme of this year’s Addiction Awareness Week is “Everybody Knows Somebody”, which aims to highlight the vast array of people across society who are affected by addiction.