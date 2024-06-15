Watch: Princess of Wales’ last public appearance ahead of Trooping the Colour return

The Trooping the Colour parade (15 June) marks the Princess of Wales’ first public appearance since Christmas Day in 2023.

After staying out of the spotlight, she announced in March that she was undergoing cancer treatment following an operation, and would be stepping back from public duties for some time.

In the lead up to the Trooping the Colour, there was uncertainty over whether she would be attending this year, however, she told the public in a poignant letter that they would be seeing her on the balcony alongside her family.

Over 1,400 officers are expected to participate in the parade.