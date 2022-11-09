'Don't lick toads': National Park Service issues warning to visitors

The National Park Service has taken to Facebook to warn its visitors against licking the “potent toxin” secreted by some of its toads.

“Here is the “ribbiting” late-night content no one asked for,” the hilarious post detailing the dangers of the psychoactive Colorado River toad.

It continued to say: “As we say with most things you come across in a national park, whether it be a banana slug, unfamiliar mushroom, or a large toad with glowing eyes in the dead of night, please refrain from licking.”

