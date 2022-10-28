Celebrity psychic Chris Riley shares what a reading could do for your relationship

We’re thrilled to be joined by celebrity psychic Chris Riley who explains what a psychic reading could do for your love life.

Having first experienced psychic abilities when he encountered his grandad’s spirit as a child, Chris now helps people with everything from their relationships and careers, to communicating with loved ones after they pass.

We talk with Chris about why some people seek guidance from a psychic rather than a conventional therapist when it comes to their relationships, and Millennial Love’s own Olivia Petter gets a reading on her love life.

