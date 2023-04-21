Watch: Python pokes head up toilet after biting man on bottom

A python poked its head out of a toilet bowl after biting an unsuspecting resident on the bottom.

Witoon Sonapoon, 62, felt a sharp stab of pain after taking a seat in his bathroom in Nonthaburi, Thailand, on 18 April.

The homeowner immediately stood up and saw that the snake had emerged from the pipework.

Sonapoon then called the emergency services.

“I also saw a snake popping out of the toilet three times last month, but it didn’t hurt anyone, so I left it there,” he said.

Sonapoon had an injury treated at hospital.

