The Queen marked the end of her platinum jubilee with a surprise appearance on the Buckingham Palace on Sunday.

Her Majesty stood alongside the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

It marked her third and final in-person appearance across the four-day weekend, after she was forced to pull out of the Service of Thanksgiving and the Epsom Derby.

The Queen's ongoing mobility issues have been blamed for her absence.

