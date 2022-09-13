Corgis and their owners gather dressed in royal attire to honour Queen Elizabeth II

Dozens of Corgi owners dressed in their best royal attire gathered in Australia to honour Queen Elizabeth II.

The event, organised by the Perth Corgi group, took place in Langley Park, Perth, where approximately 50 dogs and their owners gathered in tribute to the late monarch Queen.

Even the dogs were dressed up in regal clothing to pay respect to the Queen, who had owned more than 30 corgis in her lifetime.

The Queen’s surviving corgis will be looked after by Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson following her death.

