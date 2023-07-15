CCTV footage has captured the moment police officers in Ohio wrestled to get a mayonnaise jar off the head of a racoon who had gotten stuck.

Painesville Police Department officers found themselves in a chase with the animal after a member of the public reported it as 'distressed', but the racoon wasn't willing to let them get close.

It's likely it got stuck in the jar after looking for food.

Eventually blocking off a road, they managed to get the creature out of the jar before it hurried away like nothing had happened.