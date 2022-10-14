Soma Sara on how to educate people on rape culture

*Trigger warning: Contains themes of rape and sexual assault*

Soma Sara says that the only way to educate people about rape culture is to have conversations with people who may not agree with us.

Soma is the founder of Everyone’s Invited, an anti-rape movement that exposes and challenges rape culture by allowing survivors to share their own experineces of misogyny, harassment and sexual assault. She discusses the backlash she faces from parents who say the movement risks depicting innocent men and boys as sexual predators.

Soma’s book, Everyone’s Invited, is out now.

If you or someone you know has been affected by child sexual abuse, call Childline on their helpline at 0800 1111

The Victim Support helpline provides emotional and practical help to victims or witnesses of any crime, whether or not it has been reported to the police. Phone: 0808 16 89 111 (24/7)

