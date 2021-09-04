An Italian pilot has cleared Turkey’s dual Çatalca Tunnels in under 44 seconds, setting a brand new world record.

On Saturday, September 4, professional race and stunt pilot Dario Costa made history as he flew an aeroplane through the narrow confines of two enclosed auto tunnels just outside Istanbul.

The 41-year-old executed a tough takeoff inside the primary tunnel, flashed by means of an open-air hole after which continued his 245-kph flight entering the second tunnel. He was flying lower than 1 metre from the ground.