Deer with antlers tangled in hammock rescued by Iowa police

Police officers rescued a large deer whose antlers were tangled up in a hammock in Sioux City.

Bodycam footage from 22 January shows officers Mike Koehler and Cade Goll of the Sioux City Police Department cutting through the hammock ropes to free the trapped animal.

Upon finding the deer, they discovered it had suffered minor injuries, but were able to free it without harming it further.

They reportedly discovered the deer after responding to a call for assistance from Animal Control to a nearby resident that day.

Sioux City Police Department said in a statement: ‘Instead of euthanising the animal, officers were able to cut the deer free.’