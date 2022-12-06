Rita Ora shows off fin facial prosthetics at British Fashion Awards

Rita Ora sported unique facial prosthetics at the British Fashion Awards, hosted at London’s Royal Albert Hall on Monday, 5 November.

The singer, 32, showed off her webbed mermaid-esque look on her Instagram stories.

Established in 1989, the British Fashion Awards is a fundraiser for the British Fashion Council foundation, a charity which focuses on “celebrating excellence in the fashion industry” and supporting future creative talent.

Ora teamed her prosthetics with a sheer red dress designed by Nensi Dojaka.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.