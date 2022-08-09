Rita Ora and Taika Waititi rumoured to be married after fans spy wedding band

Rumours have been flying that Rita Ora and Taika Waititi have secretly tied the knot after eagle-eyed fans spied the director sporting a wedding band.

A deleted Instagram post, shared by the singer’s sister Elena, was said to have shown a gold ring on the director’s left hand as he sipped on a drink in the sun.

Ora herself later shared the same picture, but further added to the suspicions by covering Waititi’s hand with her caption.

The couple reportedly decided to get married in June, and were planning an intimate, low-key ceremony.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.