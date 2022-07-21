Queen’s jewels and portraits to go on display in Buckingham Palace

Jewels from the Queen's personal collection and portraits of Her Majesty are to go on show as part of a special display at Buckingham Palace.

Platinum Jubilee: The Queen's Accession will include gems, diadems, tiaras, and the first official photographs that were taken of the Queen just after she came to the throne in February 1951.

The display will be on show when Buckingham Palace re-opens to the public for the summer from Friday, 22 July.

