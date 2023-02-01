What to expect from King Charles III’s coronation ceremony

King Charles III’s coronation will take place on Saturday 6 May at Westminster Abbey in London.

But what will happen during the event, which will be watched by millions across the world?

The ceremony - which last took place in June 1953 for Queen Elizabeth II - will include a recognition, coronation oath, anointing and investiture.

In 2023, Charles is expected to change tradition to shorten the homage phase of the ceremony, throwing further doubt over whether the Duke of Sussex will attend the coronation.

