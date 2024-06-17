Independent TV
Police struggle to catch runaway piglet in bodycam footage
Newly released bodycam footage shows California police officers teaming up with bystanders to catch a small piglet.
The Sebastopol Police were dispatched after receiving multiple calls about a piglet running in and out of the street.
Officers noted that the piglet “proved to be very fast and strong for an animal of its size.” They were able to corner the piglet in a side yard after chasing him multiple city blocks, according to the Sebastopol Police.
The piglet, named “Pickles,” was reunited with his mother shortly after.
00:30