Fish with fangs and large eyes among bizarre creatures deep-sea fisherman catches

A fisherman has caught a creature from the deep sea that had been compared to a character from a Tim Burton film.

Roman Fedortsov, who works on a trawler in Murmansk, north-west Russia, documents his life searching for frightening-looking creatures as he spends months at a time at sea.

The fisherman identified the creature as a “big eyed” macrourus – a type of rattail fish with a large head.

They are found at depths of 660ft to 9,800ft underwater in the North and South Atlantic.

