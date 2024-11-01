This is the first look at Sainsbury’s 2024 Christmas advert.

Inspired by Roald Dahl’s timeless story, the new Christmas advert features the beloved BFG alongside Sainsbury’s colleagues as they take viewers on a whimsical culinary adventure.

Stephen Fry’s voice closes the advert as he says, “Want to go big this Christmas? Ask Sainsbury’s. Good Food for all of us”.

Emma Bisley, Head of Campaigns, at Sainsbury’s, said: “Collaborating with the Roald Dahl Story Company this year was a remarkable opportunity to tap into the nostalgia and heartwarming spirit that the BFG embodies and we hope that this advert captures the nation's hearts and fills them with joy.”