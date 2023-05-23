Savvy shopper shares how she saves £1,000 a year on food

A shopper who believes she saves more than £1,000 a year on food says freezing ingredients individually is the secret to reducing waste.

Kate Hall, 37, from Kent, says she used to freeze entire meals which, when reheated, could only be used once, but had a “lightbulb moment” after realising freezing ingredients individually allowed her to always use the right amount.

She says this limits her trips to the supermarket and saves money as her frozen produce could be used time and time again.

