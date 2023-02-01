Record-breaking 4ft American eel washes up on Texas beach

A “record-breaking” 4ft long American eel has been found washed up on a beach in Texas.

In footage shared on social media, Jace Tunnell, a reserve director at the University of Texas Marine Science Institute, can be seen presenting the creature.

“This is basically as big as they get, this thing is massive, it’s got to be like 4ft long,” Tunnell says in the video adding the eel is likely female.

According to ABC News, the longest eel that has been caught in Texas before this one was recorded at 3.5ft long.

