Fluorescent green ‘alien’ discovered on Scottish beach

A walker discovered what he thought was an “alien” on a beach in Scotland on 21 November.

Mike Arnott, 33, was walking on Portobello Beach when he spotted a green fluorescent creature in the sand.

“It being an alien definitely crossed my mind - or I thought it might be something from way out in the deep sea,” the engineer said.

The animal was identified as a sea mouse - a type of worm - by Pete Haskell from the Scottish Wildlife Trust.

“It’s a type of marine bristle worm that’s found all around the UK coast,” he said.

