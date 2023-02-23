Meet the toddler earning a wage on TikTok for her Scottish accent

A Scottish toddler has become a TikTok sensation, racking up 5.1 million likes on her account as users delight at her Scots slang.

Ivy Connelly, aged two, has 86,600 fans and has been recognised on holiday.

Her mother Sam Connelly set up a TikTok account for her daughter during lockdown and the page has since grown to 7.1million video views.

The nurse, 34, says Ivy was recognised in Cyprus and Blackpool and now earns money from the clips which is being put away in a bank account for her future.

“She loves the camera,” Sam said.

Sign up for our newsletters.