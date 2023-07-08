A sighting of 50 sharks swimming close to bathers on the shore prompted a Long Island beach closure.

The sharks, identified as sand tiger sharks, were observed by a drone patrol flying near Robert Moses Beach.

While it is common to see the sharks individually, finding them together in a large school is unusual.

The closure prevented swimming until officials deemed the area safe.

New York officials have since invested in additional drones and watercraft to monitor the waters and ensure the safety of beachgoers.

It comes after several shark attacks have been reported over the past week.

On the same day as the beach closure, two separate shark attack incidents were reported in New York, injuring two men in their 40s.

The previous day, a 15-year-old boy was bitten on his feet while surfing off the coast of Fire Island.

Despite these incidents, the chances of being attacked or killed by a shark are incredibly low, with odds estimated at 1 in 3.7 million.