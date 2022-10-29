Moment shark bites fisherman’s 45lb tuna in half as he reels catch into kayak

A hungry shark bit a fisherman’s catch in half while attempting to snatch it from his hands.

Connor Walsh was fishing off Kauai, Hawaii, on August 13 when he caught a 45lb (20kg) tuna.

Moments later, a Galapagos shark is seen breaching the water and snappings its jaws to grab the fish as Connor dragged his catch into his kayak.

After successfully pulling his catch onboard, Connor showed the tuna was missing half of its body.

Connor said: “These three aggressive sharks attacked my bait tube and circled the kayak for a few more minutes.”

He added: “I was more frustrated that the shark took my fish than afraid of them.”

