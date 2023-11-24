Sharon Osbourne opens up on decision to ditch Los Angeles and move back to UK

Sharon Osbourne has revealed why she is ditching her “fabulous house” in Los Angeles and moving back to the UK.

During an appearance on Good Morning Britain on Friday 24 November, the former X Factor judge explained that she never really adapted to the American culture.

“I was saying yesterday to somebody, I’m not really very American,” Osbourne explained.

“Some people can go there and they kind of adapt and change their persona. They become the country they are living in.

“Yesterday was Thanksgiving Day. Years and years we have been there, but I’m not celebrating Thanksgiving. I never became a full part of it there.”