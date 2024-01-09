An endangered Siberian tiger was seen casually walking in front of a car in the middle of the road in China on Saturday, 6 January.

The animal can be seen walking in front of the car and randomly changing lanes on the national motorway in the middle of the night, before turning right and allowing the driver to pass.

Locals claim the tiger has appeared several times over the winter in the mining area, and believe it may be the culprit for the killing of a critically endangered Amur leopard in the area in December 2023.

Officials from China’s Northeast China Tiger and Leopard National Park said they could not confirm whether it was the same animal.