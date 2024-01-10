Tumour-covered turtles try innovative new therapy at Florida sanctuary

Sick sea turtles are being given an innovative new therapy at a sanctuary in Florida. __

The tumour-covered turtles are being given a form of chemotherapy instead of the usual surgery at Brevard Zoo‘s Sea Turtle Healing Center.

“Instead of just surgery to remove the tumours, we’re doing chemotherapy, but the twist is to apply a very minute electrical charge to the tumours at the same time as you give the chemotherapy drug,” said Dr Trevor Zachariah, the Director of Veterinary Programs at the zoo.

The condition is known as ‘fibropapillomatosis’ and is a common disease in sea turtles.