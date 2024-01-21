Six-legged dog found abandoned in car park has extra limbs removed

A six-legged dog who was found abandoned in a car park has undergone surgery to remove her extra limbs.

Ariel, a spaniel puppy, was found in Pembroke town centre in September last year and after a fundraising appeal was able to have surgery.

The dog was taken in by the Greenacres Rescue charity, near Haverfordwest, and has been cared for by a foster family.

She was named after Disney’s Little Mermaid character because her partially fused extra back legs resembled a mermaid’s tail.

Ariel, who was born with multiple birth defects, was operated on at Langford Vets Small Animal Referral Hospital in Somerset.