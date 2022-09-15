This week on Millennial Love, we’re thrilled to be joined by writer and creator of the iconic @beam_me_up_softboi Instagram account, Iona David.

Iona unpacks what it means to be a softboi, how to spot one, and why we should be wary of dating them. She also recounts her own dating experiences which might have included one or two softbois…

Iona’s book, Is This Love Or Dopamine?: A Deeply Unofficial Study of Dating in the Digital Age, is out now.

Check out Millennial Love on all major podcast platforms and Independent TV, and keep up to date @Millennial_Love on Instagram and TikTok.