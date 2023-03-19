Six-year-old secretly records apology video on father’s phone

A six-year-old boy secretly recorded an adorable apology video on his father's mobile phone after being told off.

John Reynolds said he got "really cross" with his son after he gave him some tomatoes to eat, but he squeezed them and made a mess.

The next morning, Reynolds found a surprise video on his phone.

Footage shows the youngster telling his father he was "just here to say sorry."

"You may think I'm never naughty, but I am a little bit naughty," he concluded.

