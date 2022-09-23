Comedy duo Ant and Dec have confirmed that an all-stars season of I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here is being filmed in South Africa next year.

“It’s probably the worst kept secret in televison,” Mr Donnelly joked whilst recording a selfie video with Mr McPartlin in the background.

“It’s gonna be your favourite celebrities from the last 20 years.”

The line-up is rumoured to include Georgia Toffolo, Stacey Solomon, Carol Vorderman, Amir Khan and Gino D’Acampo.

