A spooked Safari-goer made the risky move of leaving their car to hide in the bushes after a massive bull elephant got a bit too close for comfort.

Shannon Melville, 26, captured footage showing the moment the passenger made a run for it inside the Hluhluwe-Imfolozi Park in South Africa.

Her family could barely believe what they were seeing, with one of them deeming it as “insane.”

The park warns its guests to avoid getting out of the car other than at designated spots to avoid “becoming a meal.”

Sign up for our newsletters.